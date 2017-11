Choose a Park

and Visit Date Are you planning to visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure? Or will you be visiting one or all of the four Walt Disney World theme parks? Use RideMax to choose your park and the exact date you're planning your visit. This allows RideMax to use the wait time estimates we've put together for that specific date when it creates your custom plan. If you'll be visiting for more than one day, you can create plans for each day of your trip!

Choose Your Attractions Why use a "canned" touring plan where someone else has chosen the attractions for you? With RideMax, you select the specific attractions YOU want to ride, as well as the time at which you plan to begin and end your day. You can even include your favorite attractions more than once. With RideMax it's your choice! (And with our new mobile version for iPhone and Android, you can even change your plan on-the-fly, while you're in the park!)